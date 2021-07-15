Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,007,000 after buying an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after purchasing an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

