Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,985 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

NYSE:DT opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

