Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $213.75 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

