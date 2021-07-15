Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $76.18 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

