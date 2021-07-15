Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $401.01 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $293.15 and a 52-week high of $402.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.81.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

