Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.98.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

