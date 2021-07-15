Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.