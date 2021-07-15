Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 280.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $762,000.00. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,868,730. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.96 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

