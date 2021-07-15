Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,287,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI opened at $1,507.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,431.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,861.17 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

