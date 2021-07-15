Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 113.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,435 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Progyny worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 67.2% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,554,908 shares of company stock valued at $93,974,858 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

