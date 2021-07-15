Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,254,000 after purchasing an additional 270,544 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,703,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,793,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,893,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,941,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the period.

REET stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

