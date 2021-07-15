Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.95. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

