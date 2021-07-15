Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $1.67 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Analog Devices by 96.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

