Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $3.53 Million in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

