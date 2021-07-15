Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,918,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,078 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,606,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 194,945 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,272,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.74. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.54.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

