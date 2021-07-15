Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 15,229 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,093 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,061,903 shares of company stock worth $92,595,687. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.29.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.