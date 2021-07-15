Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 6,114 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after buying an additional 1,753,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $138.83 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

