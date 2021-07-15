Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,254,086 shares of company stock worth $323,938,307 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

