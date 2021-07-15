Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 111.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $2,196,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.42.

XPO stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 107.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.50.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

