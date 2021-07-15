Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.22% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 137.9% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,696,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $31.60 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75.

