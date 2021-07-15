Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.2% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,276 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

