Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Argus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.47.

ITW stock opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.62 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

