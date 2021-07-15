Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $264.94 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

