Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

