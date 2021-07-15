Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 216,174 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 83.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,174 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of CHGG opened at $81.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

