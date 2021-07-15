Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,300 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SKYY stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.07.

