Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 234,500 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of Fluor worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fluor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fluor by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fluor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

