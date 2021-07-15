Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,825,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,246,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $9,792,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $2,463,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 353,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,475 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

