EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.94. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 13,736 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.56.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

