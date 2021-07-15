EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

