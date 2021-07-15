Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Sells $475,404.15 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 2,423,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,613. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

