Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CFO Purchases $88,700.00 in Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $88,700.00.

ELDN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.42. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,398,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,914,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

