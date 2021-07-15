Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Up 187.0% in June

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,900 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the June 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $9,534,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

