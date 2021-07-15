Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,555,075.60 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,780 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.02, for a total value of $2,555,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42.

On Monday, June 7th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $51,685,600.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total value of $25,937,468.79.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $49,368,900.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total value of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.32. 104,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

