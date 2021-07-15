Elitium Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Elitium has a market cap of $79.23 million and approximately $569,627.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00008968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00856632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,901,377 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

