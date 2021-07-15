Ellaism (ELLA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $220.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $74,468.14 and $220.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,971,117 coins and its circulating supply is 46,919,786 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

