EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the June 15th total of 607,300 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,408,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,519 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in EMCORE by 399.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,645 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCORE in the first quarter worth approximately $9,555,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCORE will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.