Emercoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,764.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $13,764.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,795,012 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

