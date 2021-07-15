Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

EMLAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29. Empire has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

