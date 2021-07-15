Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.40. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 6,106 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

