Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $80.47. Encompass Health shares last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 327,300 shares trading hands.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Encompass Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

