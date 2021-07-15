Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.21. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$6.94, with a volume of 293,964 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.20.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. Also, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total transaction of C$515,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$560,040. Insiders have sold a total of 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887 over the last quarter.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.