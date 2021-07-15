Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Efstathios Topouzoglou Purchases 20,000 Shares

Energean plc (LON:ENOG) insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £131,200 ($171,413.64).

Shares of ENOG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 660 ($8.62). 316,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,744. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 780.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -17.62. Energean plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 987.90 ($12.91).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

