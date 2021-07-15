Energi Hits Market Cap of $63.14 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $63.14 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00035598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00247293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00034547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012276 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,820,909 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

