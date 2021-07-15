Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $5.06

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.06 or 0.00015900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $152.20 million and $1.09 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00110058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.68 or 1.00221543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

