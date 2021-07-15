Enigma (ENG) Price Tops $0.10

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00386592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002992 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012169 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.48 or 0.01635993 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,966,047 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

