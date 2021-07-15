Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 3.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 14,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,730,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 772.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.83. 64,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

