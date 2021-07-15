Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Envestnet worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.