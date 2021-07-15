Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,303 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.75% of Envista worth $114,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.65. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 87,301 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,928,545.00. Insiders have sold 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.