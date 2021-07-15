Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 110,722 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 153,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.